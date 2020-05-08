Revolution PRO

Neutral Shadow Palette

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Makeup That Does More. Part of the New Neutral Collection, fall in love with the Revolution PRO New Neutral Shadow Palette. Packed with a warm array of pinks, golds and burgundies, this 18 panned shadow palette is made up of matte, reflective, pearl and glitter pigments to create looks that will leave your heart racing. Plus, the palette features a cream base to help prolong the wear of glitter.