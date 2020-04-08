Scunci

Neutral Knotted Ponytailer – 12pk

$3.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Add a little touch of sparkle to your ponytail with a scunci knotted ponytailer. This 12pk includes versatile neutral shades of silver, brown, ivory, blue, white and gray to take your everyday pony tail and turn it into something extraordinary! You'll be shimmery, glammed-up, gorgeous in no time at all.About scünci hair accessories: When it comes to keeping your look on trend, scünci has you covered with today’s hottest hair accessories, including stylish headbands, super-comfy scrunchies, glitzy bobby pins, glam barrettes, and much more. From work to workouts to nights out, scünci lets you express your personal style and gets you ready for any occasion. Take control of your hair and look amazing whatever you do and wherever you go. Whether bling is your thing or casual is your calling, with scünci, ü got this.