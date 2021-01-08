BornBrilliant

Hair Bobble Set

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

This set of FIVE hair ties is a retro throwback to the ponytail holders of the past with the big bauble balls (22mm each!) -- but with a new fun twist! You get exactly what is pictured in the first photo! Hair ties are in navy, brown, coffee, dark grey and light grey. These elastic hairbands are perfect for ponytails, pigtails, buns, the end of braids, fishtails, and so much more! FLAT SHIPPING ON ALL OR