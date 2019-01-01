Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Paul Mitchell
Neuro Dry High Performance Dryer
$169.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
Tourmaline ions dry hair quickly and gently from the inside out, reducing frizz and adding shine. SmartSense microchip activates "clean filter" light.
Need a few alternatives?
T3
T3 Proi Professional Hair Dryer
$350.00
$149.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DryBar
Baby Buttercup Travel Blow-dryer
$135.00
from
DryBar
BUY
T3
Featherweight Luxe 2i
$250.00
$199.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Dyson
Supersonic Hair Dryer
$399.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Paul Mitchell
Paul Mitchell
Awapuhi Wild Ginger Moisturizing Lather Shampoo
£8.25
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Paul Mitchell
Awapuhi Wild Ginger Moisturizing Lather Shampoo
$22.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Paul Mitchell
Paul Mitchell Marula Oil Rare Oil Treatment
£31.86
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Paul Mitchell
Pro Tools Express Ion Smooth+ Flat Iron
$125.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Tools
T3
Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set
$300.00
$249.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
VO5
Dry & Shine 2100w Hairdryer
£24.99
from
Very
BUY
Lei Care
Authentic Pink Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tool Set
$14.98
$11.88
from
Amazon
BUY
Real Techniques
Miracle Complexion Sponge Set
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted