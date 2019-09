Prada

Netted Faux Leather Lipstick-print Bag

£770.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Prada's signature refinement infused with a touch of whimsy is manifested in this black faux-leather net bag. It's crafted in Italy with braided top handles and long drawstrings that open to access a lipstick-printed internal pouch. Carry it next to casual separates as part of off-duty weekend looks.