NETGEAR

Ac1200 Wifi Range Extender (ex6110-100nas)

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

The NETGEAR AC1200 WiFi Range Extender boosts your existing network range and speed, delivering WiFi up to 1200Mbps. FastLane Technology uses both WiFi bands to establish one super high-speed connection. It works with any standard WiFi router and is ideal for video streaming and gaming. The wall-plug design saves space.