Reformation

+ Net Sustain Vance Cropped Linen Blouse

$148.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Reformation's OEKO-TEX® certified 'Vance' blouse is made from breathable linen, so it's perfect for humid summer weather. It has a cropped, corseted bodice that accentuates the narrowest part of your frame and notched lapels. Wear it to dinner with high-waisted jeans and sandals.Shown here with: [Reformation Jeans ], [S.Joon Shoulder bag ], [BY FAR Ankle boots ], [Nathalie Schreckenberg Earrings ], [Saskia Diez Ring ], [Nathalie Schreckenberg Necklace ], [Nathalie Schreckenberg Ring ].This product was created using Considered Processes. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here.