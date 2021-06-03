Soleil Toujours

Organic Set + Protect Micro Mist Spf 30

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Part of the 'Organic' collection, Soleil Toujours' micro mist sets makeup for a radiant finish. Enriched with powerful antioxidants and the brand's patented EcoSunComplex® - an effective blend of Red Algae, Bisabolol and Vitamin E - this high-performance SPF30 spray will safeguard your skin from harmful UV rays. Keep it in your tote and reapply throughout the day. - 70%+ certified organic formula This product was Locally Made and created using Considered Ingredients. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here.