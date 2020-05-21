Reformation

+ Net Sustain Parke Linen Midi Dress

$198.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

The ochre hue of Reformation's 'Parke' dress is so sunny and uplifting. It's made in an OEKO-TEX® certified process from airy linen, detailed with pockets and scored with tonal buttons down the front. Highlight the V-neckline with dainty gold necklaces and wear yours with everything from sneakers to sandals.Shown here with: [Completedworks Ring ], [Chan Luu Bracelet ], [Delfina Delettrez Ring ].This product was created using Considered Processes. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here.