Rave Review

+ Net Sustain Lola Belted Fringed Patchwork Wool Coat

$2180.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Rave Review's unique designs are the outcome of its upcycling process - this coat is patchworked together from contrasting checked wool blankets. It's trimmed with fringing along the hem and lined to ensure smooth layering. Use the tie belt to cinch the loose fit. This product was Designed for Circularity. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Cut for a loose fit Mid-weight, non-stretch fabric Model is 180cm/ 5’11” and is wearing a FR 36 View size guide Details & Care Multicolored wool Concealed snap fastenings through front 100% wool; lining: 100% viscose Dry clean Made in Sweden