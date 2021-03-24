Nestwell

Medium Warmth White Down Comforter

$190.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath & Beyond

100% brushed cotton cover Boxstitch construction keeps down fill from shifting Boxstitch construction helps to keep the down fill from shifting Corner loops to secure the comforter to a duvet cover 300 thread count 100% brushed cotton cover White duck down fill Dry clean only Hypoallergenic Twin comforter measures 68" W x 90" L; 21 oz. fill weight Full/Queen comforter measures 92" W x 96" L; 31 oz. fill weight King comforter measures 110" W x 98" L; 38 oz. fill weight Fill power: 650 Medium warmth Certified STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® Responsible Down Standard Made in the USA of imported materials Each Nestwell Medium Warmth White Down Comforter is sold separately