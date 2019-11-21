Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
WWAKE
Nestled Opal And Diamond Ring
$528.00
Buy Now
Review It
At WWAKE
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Forevermark
Center Of My Universe® Cushion Halo Engagement Ring
from
Forevermark
BUY
promoted
Forevermark
Accents™ Engagement Ring With Pear Sides
from
Forevermark
BUY
promoted
Forevermark
Center Of My Universe® Floral Halo Engagement Ring
from
Forevermark
BUY
Charles & Colvard
Forever One 1.18ctw Oval Moissanite Engagement Ring
$1.18
from
Charles & Colvard
BUY
More from WWAKE
WWAKE
Counting Collection Three-step Balloon Opal & Diamond Ring
$588.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
WWAKE
Nestled Opal And Diamond Ring
$528.00
from
WWAKE
BUY
WWAKE
Triangle Lineage Ring
$232.00
from
WWAKE
BUY
WWAKE
Nestled Rose Cut Diamond Ring
$1260.00
from
WWAKE
BUY
More from Rings
Jennie Kwon
E.w.o. Ring
$230.00
from
Jennie Kwon
BUY
WWAKE
Triangle Lineage Ring
$232.00
from
WWAKE
BUY
Vrai and Oro
Baguette Diamond Ring
$365.00
from
Vrai & Oro
BUY
DANIBARBEshop
Raw Turquoise Ring
$94.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted