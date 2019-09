HOMY CASA

Nesting Tables (set Of 2)

$99.99 $79.99

SPECIFICATIONS: Material: wood. Dimension:big one is 29.1*23.6*20.1INCH, other one is 25.1*19.7*17.7INCH. Color: white. Weight: 8.4KG. Package: set of 2, all tools are included. FEATURES: -- can be put separately, also can be stacked. --modern style design. --easy to clean. --easy to install. --suitable for for all home decorating styles. --multiple uses, can be placed in the living room, room, balcony and so on.