Joseph Joseph

Nest™ Glass Food Storage Set

£35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Joseph Joseph

These clever space-saving storage containers can be used in the oven which makes them perfect for cooking your food and then storing any leftovers in the fridge or freezer. Compact, space-saving design Easy-find, snap-together lids with easy-pull tabs Tough, borosilicate glass containers Freezer, oven, microwave and dishwasher safe