Nest Fragrances Reed Diffuser- Grapefruit, 5.9 Fl Oz

The Grapefruit reed diffuser by NEST Fragrances includes notes of pink pomelo grapefruit and watery nuances that are blended with lily of the valley and coriander blossom. NEST Fragrances diffusers are carefully crafted with the highest quality fragrance oils and are designed to continuously fill your home with a lush, memorable fragrance. The alcohol-free formula releases fragrance slowly and evenly into the air for approximately 90 days.