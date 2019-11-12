NEST Fragrances

Nest Fragrances Classic Holiday Candle

$40.98

Buy Now Review It

The holiday classic candle by nest fragrances pairs the comfort of a traditional holiday fragrance with festive red velvet packaging. An extraordinary scent combination that captures the aroma of the sparkling holiday season is housed in a custom designed glass lightly touched with gold. This collection will bring the warmth of romance of the holiday season into ones “nest”. The nest fragrances everyday collection combines color, texture and fragrance to enhance the everyday living and entertaining experience. The glass vases are designed to compliment the beauty of its surroundings- the classic shape and modern stripe etching will complement any décor. Each of the fragrances has been created by the most accomplished perfumers at the world's leading fragrance houses.