Nestle

Nesquik Tumbler Set

$9.46

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Nestle Nesquik Tumbler Gift Set: Set includes two Nesquik branded tumblers, two spoons featuring the Nesquik Bunny, and a bottle of Nestle Nesquik chocolate syrup Tumblers are not dishwasher safe When mixed with one cup of low-fat milk, Nesquik is a good source of protein, calcium, and vitamins A and D Making nutrients fun with the taste your family loves Drink it cold out of the tumblers or heat your milk before adding syrup for delectable hot chocolate