Meet Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe by Breville, a fresh new way to enjoy perfectly brewed coffee as well as rich, authentic espresso at the touch of a button. Designed for use with Nespresso capsules, the VertuoPlus offers all the features you love in the VertuoLine with a sleek new design. The moveable water tank makes the VertuoPlus a perfect fit on any kitchen counter—you can keep it behind the machine or swivel it out to suit your space. A new motorized brew head makes preparing coffee easier than ever. Simply pop in your selected capsule, and the VertuoPlus does the rest. Centrifusion technology instantly recognizes each capsule and automatically adjusts brewing to bring out the best of each blend. Choose from two convenient cup sizes—1.35 ounces for espresso or 8 ounces for coffee. The Deluxe model’s larger 60-oz. water tank means you can enjoy more cups without refilling. The versatile Aeroccino3 frother adds cappuccino, latte and more to the Nespresso VertuoPlus’s already impressive range of drinks. Made from durable stainless steel with an easy-to-grip black exterior, this electric frother boasts a simple one-touch operation. Push the button for one second to enjoy hot milk and froth, or two seconds for cold milk froth. The Aeroccino3 features a compact design and automatically shuts off when finished. Less than one percent of the world’s coffee meets Nespresso’s uncompromising standards, ensuring your cup, whether bold or mild, half-caff or hazelnut-flavored, coffee or espresso, is nothing short of coffee perfection. Full-bodied Nespresso coffee improves on traditional drip coffee with silky, aromatic crema that enhances every cup, and thanks to a wide range of capsules, you’re sure to find the brew that’s right for you. Plus, this countertop café comes in five colors to complement any kitchen décor.