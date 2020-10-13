Nespresso

Nespresso Vertuoplus Deluxe Coffee And Espresso Machine By De’longhi – Black Matte

$199.00 $99.50

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Nespresso introduces the VertuoPlus by De'Longhi, with an all-new design and colors for the ultimate brewing experience. Offering freshly brewed Coffee with crema as well as delicious, authentic Espresso, the VertuoPlus machine conveniently makes five cup sizes at the touch of a button: espresso (1.35 oz.), double espresso (2.7 oz.), gran lungo (5 oz.), coffee (7.7 oz.) and alto (14 oz.). It uses two different capsule sizes: large capsule for Coffee and a small one for Espresso. Nespresso brings together the know-how of all its coffee experts, who have carefully chosen the origin and roasting of each coffee blend and created a brewing system using Centrifusion technology, a patented extraction technology developed by Nespresso. Just insert a capsule and close the lever — when activated, the capsule spins up to 7,000 rotations per minute, blending ground coffee with water and producing the perfect crema to enjoy quality coffee in larger cup sizes. The machine delivers the optimal in-cup results for each blend using capsule-specific brewing with barcode reading. New features include a moveable water tank to fit different kitchen counter space, as well as a motorized opening and closing of the brew head.