DEFEND NeoStrata Defend Sheer Physical Protection SPF50 50ML A Superior Mineral Sunscreen for Broad Spectrum Coverage with Antioxidant Protection and Antiaging Defense This lightweight, translucent fluid offers physical broad-spectrum UVA/UVB sun protection with an ultra-sheer mattifying texture that is ideal for all skin types, including sensitive skin. A sheer tint blends with natural skin tone. Formulated with all physical filters, titanium dioxide, and zinc oxide, to provide broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection and defend against UV damage, along with an antioxidant PHA/Bionic complex to help preserve skin’s natural collagen and firmness. Potent antioxidants EGCG Green Tea Extract, Lactobionic Acid, and Vitamin E work to neutralize free radicals and help preserve healthy DNA, promoting youthful-looking skin. DNA Protection & Repair • High-level SPF 50 broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection • PA++++ highest level of UVA protection • Physical (mineral) sunscreen suitable for all skin types - Cosmetically Elegant Formulation - Ultra-fine transparent sunscreen - Virtually invisible, universal tint helps even skin tone - Can be worn alone or easily layered in a daily routine Key Ingredients: - Antioxidants - Green Tea - Titanium Dioxide - Zinc Oxide Directions: Shake vigorously for at least 15 seconds before each use to ensure uniform product consistency. Layer over serum and under makeup in the morning Size: 50ml For further information please click on the links below Sheer Physical Protection Brochure Click here to read Andrea’s Review of the NeoStrata Sheer Physical Protection SPF50