Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Lele Sadoughi
Neoprene Knot Headband
$49.00
$36.75
Buy Now
Review It
At Saks Fifth Avenue
A dimensional knot tops this headband, perfect for adding a pop-of-color to your hair. Printed neoprene lining. Neoprene/plastic. Imported. SIZEWidth, about 1".
More from Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi
Pearl Headband
$150.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Lele Sadoughi
Jet Velvet Padded Headband
$75.00
from
Lele Sadoughi
BUY
Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi X Crewcuts Petite Snow White Plaid Pearl Headband
$88.00
from
Lele Sadoughi
BUY
Lele Sadoughi
Beaded Cable Length Eyeglass Chain
$75.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted