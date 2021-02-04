Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Hand Weight Set

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

Set of six cast iron dumbbells in three weight categories with storage stand - 3 Pairs: 20 Pounds Total (2-Lb, 3-Lb, 5-Lb) Neoprene-coated for durability, safety, and a non-slip grip Printed weight number on each end cap and color-coded for quick identification Hexagonal shape prevents dumbbells from rolling away Easy-to-assemble weight stand included Ideal for resistance training