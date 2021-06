Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Hand Weight Set

$19.99 $13.99

Buy Now Review It

Set of 2 dumbbells for resistance training; each dumbbell weighs 5 pounds Easy-grip neoprene coating for a secure hold Printed weight number on each end cap and color-coded for quick identification Hexagonal shape prevents dumbbells from rolling away Ideal for fitness classes or at-home workout routines An Amazon Brand