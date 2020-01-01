Huda Beauty

Neon Obsessions Palette

A range of neon pressed pigment palettes, inspired by Hudas obsessions for Neon colors, offering versatile looks from subtle to vivid and colorful.Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens.What Else You Need to Know: Each Huda Beauty Neon Obsessions Palette is packed with a selection of nine highly-pigmented mattes, creamy metallics, and striking shimmers, all with a smooth and blendable texture. Its available in three neon color themes: neon orange, neon green, and neon pink.Each Palette Contains:(Each sold separately)Neon Orange:- 6 x 0.05 oz/ 1.3 g Matte Eyeshadows in yellows, oranges, and pinks- 3 x 0.05 oz/ 1.3 g Metallic Eyeshadows in yellows, oranges, and pinksNeon Green:- 3 x 0.05 oz/ 1.3 g Matte Eyeshadows in greens and pinks- 4 x 0.05 oz/ 1.3 g Shimmer Eyeshadows in yellow and neutrals- 2 x 0.05 oz/ 1.3 g Metallic Eyeshadows in copper and duo-chrome blueNeon Pink:- 5 x 0.05 oz/ 1.3 g Matte Eyeshadows in bold pinks and purples- 3 x 0.05 oz/ 1.3 g Metallic Eyeshadows in purple, fuchsia, and periwinkle- 0.05 oz/ 1.3 g Shimmer Eyeshadow in baby pink