KinkLab

Neon Electro Erotic Wand Purple

$89.95

Bondage, Fetish & Kink Sensual Kits Bondage Kits & Kinky Sets Bondage, Fetish & Kink Kits Neon Wand Purple. Give yourself or your partner a whole new level of sensation with Kinklabs Neon Wand. The wand creates shock sensation when there is a gap between the electrode or the attachment and the body. As the wand is held near to the body, the spark will jump, providing the sensation. Purple becomes purple once lit. Electrodes Included: Electrode Comb, Mushroom Tube, 90 degree Probe, Tongue Tube.A state-of-the art electro stimulation device perfect for seasoned pros as well as new users.Please note this item is available in 2 colors and various volts: KL932 Purple 110v, KL932EU Purple 220v, KL933 Orange 110v, KL933EU Orange 220v. 110 USA, 220 Europe version. Each Neon Wand Electrosex Kit is sold separately.