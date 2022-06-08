Man Crates

Neon Bar Sign

$159.99

Buy Now Review It

At Man Crates

Neon bar sign I was disappointed to receive a box with NEON BAR SIGN written in large print on two sides. Kinda spoils the surprise. I was also disappointed that it did not come in a crate. It never occurred to me that a company that advertised crates would send one of the n I ordered the add ones to my orders and was surprised by the small amount of jerky that came in the boxes. The boxes that the jerky came in were really cute.