New Look

Neon And Faux Tortoiseshell Stud Earrings

£5.99

Buy Now Review It

At New Look

Product Details & Care Guide Effortlessly give your look a high-fashion finish with these neon and faux tortoiseshell studs. - Green neon and faux tortoiseshell finish - Oval shape - Stud fastening Product Code: 614060385 Care Guide: 100% Acrylic.