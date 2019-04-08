LG Electronics

Neochef Countertop Microwave In Stainless Steel

$159.00 $128.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Home Depot

At last-a countertop microwave you'll actually want to keep on your counter. From the one-piece tempered glass window to the contrasting matte and gloss finishes, the minimalist design fits your space and your style. This compact model possesses impressive power, with the even cooking and better defrosting of LG's Smart Inverter. And the EasyClean surface lets you quickly wipe away spills and splatters, so your microwave will look as good on the inside as it does on the outside.