Jerico Mandybur

Neo Tarot

"A powerful, straight-shooting writer and one of the most compelling new voices to emerge in the self-care and spirituality space." — Sophia Amoruso, New York Times best-selling author of Girlboss The tarot is an empowering tool that has been used for divination over the centuries. But in Neo Tarot, tarot reader, writer and all-round witch, Jerico Mandybur, offers a refreshing and intelligent look at the ancient cards and practices, showing you that they should be used as healing tool first and foremost. With a beautifully illustrated 78-strong deck alongside – with relatable explanations of the profound symbolism of each card – this modern guidebook is a mixture of revealing insights, practical wisdom and actionable exercises that readers can incorporate into their self-care practice instantly, and watch their self-love flourish.