Armani Beauty

Neo Nude Melting Color Cream Blush

$38.00

WHAT IT IS: Invisible Makeup. Visible Perfection. A water-based liquid color that instantly fuses with the skin, providing a healthy, glowing complexion. WHAT IT DOES: A-contour to sculpt and define. A-blush to provide sheer color. A-highlight to amplify the glow with a pearly sheen. The A-Lines are like watercolors for your complexion. Effortlessly blendable and buildable making the application mistake-proof. A unique velvet applicator collects a perfect dose of formula for mistake-proof application. KEY INGREDIENTS: Free of parabens, mineral oils, and petrochemical polymers. FINISH: Matte SHADES: - 20 Cool Brown - 21 Warm Brown - 22 Deep Brown - 30 Warm Coral - 45 Brick Red - 50 Cool Mauve - 51 Peach Pink - 60 Warm Plum - 61 Cool Plum HOW TO USE IT: - Using fingers or a brush (such as the Blender Brush or Blush Brush), apply the blusher to the cheekbones and blend down towards apple of cheek. - Layer to build until you reach your desired intensity. - Apply the same color to eyelids and blend for a soft eye look. - Layer multiple shades of the cream makeup for added dimension or use one shade as an eye and cheek tint for a monochromatic look.