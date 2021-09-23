Armani Beauty

Neo Nude Color Melting Balm Cream Blush

Aug 30, 2021 Rated 5 out of 5 Love! The best beauty make up product that I have eve had! I use that like blush, tint and eye shadows. Very natural and fancy. Love it! Olga A. Location Seattle, WA, US Age Range 35 to 44 Aug 14, 2021 Rated 5 out of 5 Great product !! I love how easy this product is to use they blend so great and you can use as a Shadow as well plan on trying them all . Littlemummies22 Location California Originally posted at Giorgio Armani Beauty Aug 13, 2021 Rated 5 out of 5 This stuff is incredible I have 20, cool brown. The texture is a cream but dry, so it's super blendable; you can apply it with your fingers and it won't melt the makeup underneath. I use it on TOP of my powder foundation. Imagine that, a cream you can use over a powder! The color on my cheeks is warmer than it appears in the pot; the effect on my light-medium olive skin is of an afternoon in the sun. Goes with every lipstick I have. Great pigmentation. softrobot Location Midwest US Originally posted at Giorgio Armani Beauty Jul 29, 2021 Rated 5 out of 5 Super product I am blonde with green eyes.Easy to use looks great!I purchased #22 and like it so much I purchased another . Lucy Location Tucson Originally posted at Giorgio Armani Beauty