Giorgio Armani Beauty

Neo Nude A-line Blush In 30

$38.00
At Giorgio Armani Beauty
Neo Nude A-Lines are water-based liquid color that instantly fuse with the skin, providing a healthy, glowing complexion. The A-Lines are like watercolors for your complexion. Use A-contour to sculpt and define. ‒ 20 Armani Contour ‒ 21 Armani Contour Use A-blush to provide sheer color. ‒30 Armani Blush ‒50 Armani Blush ‒51 Armani Blush ‒53 Armani Blush ‒54 Armani Blush Use A-highlight to amplify the glow with a pearly sheen. ‒10 Armani Highlight ‒11 Armani Highlight Effortlessly blendable and buildable, the Neo Nude A-Lines make application mistake-proof. A unique velvet applicator collects a perfect dose of formula for mistake-proof application. Use Neo Nude Compact Powder Foundation and Ecstasy Balm Lipstick to complete your "no makeup makeup" look with effortless glow.
