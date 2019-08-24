Neo Nude A-Lines are water-based liquid color that instantly fuse with the skin, providing a healthy, glowing complexion. The A-Lines are like watercolors for your complexion.
Use A-contour to sculpt and define.
‒ 20 Armani Contour
‒ 21 Armani Contour
Use A-blush to provide sheer color.
‒30 Armani Blush
‒50 Armani Blush
‒51 Armani Blush
‒53 Armani Blush
‒54 Armani Blush
Use A-highlight to amplify the glow with a pearly sheen.
‒10 Armani Highlight
‒11 Armani Highlight
Effortlessly blendable and buildable, the Neo Nude A-Lines make application mistake-proof. A unique velvet applicator collects a perfect dose of formula for mistake-proof application.
Use Neo Nude Compact Powder Foundation and Ecstasy Balm Lipstick to complete your "no makeup makeup" look with effortless glow.