A liquid blush with a blendable watercolour texture, for a natural flush. Add a natural, healthy flush to skin with Giorgio Armani Neo Nude A-Blush. This liquid blush delivers a weightless glow, seamlessly melting into the skin for the perfect no makeup-makeup look. Why Will I Love Giorgio Armani Neo Nude A-Blush? Lightweight liquid blush Blendable watercolour finish Sheer, buildable coverage Adds a natural, healthy flush Water-based texture Seamlessly melts into skin Can be used on lids, lips and cheeks Ideal for a no-makeup makeup look Mistake-proof formula 3.9ml With a lightweight texture that easily blends into the skin, Giorgio Armani Neo Nude A-Blush is the ideal product to give the complexion a gentle flush and radiant glow. The sheer texture drapes skin in a translucent veil of colour that can be built up as desired. Giorgio Armani Neo Nude A-Blush features a mistake-proof formula ideal for creating a no-makeup makeup look. Discover the Giorgio Armani Neo Nude routine. Featuring a collection of products in buildable textures and natural tones, Neo Nude is designed to seamlessly melt and blend with the skin for a perfected yet undetectable finish. For the complete Giorgio Armani Neo Nude no-makeup makeup look, combine with Fusion Powder, A-Contour and A-Highlight, finishing with Neo Nude Ecstasy Balm on the lips. How do I apply Giorgio Armani Neo Nude A-Blush? Liquid blushes are best applied on top of foundation, before any powder products. For a natural, sheer wash of colour, dot a small amount of product onto cheeks with the applicator, and tap with fingers to blend. Repeat as needed to build up colour.