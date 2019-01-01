Anthropologie

Nelson Storage Coffee Table

$698.00 $529.95

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Engineered hardwood, ash wood; stained ash finish. Brushed brass and white marble hardware. All legs are removable. Two drawers and one shelf. Drawers open on metal glides. Dusting is best done with a soft, lint-free cloth. Wipe gently with a warm, damp cloth. If necessary, use mild soap to address soiled areas. Dry immediately after cleaning. Do not use harsh solvents or chemicals. This piece is intended for indoor use. Easily assembled upon delivery. Imported.