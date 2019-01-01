Anthropologie
Nelson Storage Coffee Table
$698.00$529.95
At Anthropologie
Engineered hardwood, ash wood; stained ash finish. Brushed brass and white marble hardware. All legs are removable. Two drawers and one shelf. Drawers open on metal glides. Dusting is best done with a soft, lint-free cloth. Wipe gently with a warm, damp cloth. If necessary, use mild soap to address soiled areas. Dry immediately after cleaning. Do not use harsh solvents or chemicals. This piece is intended for indoor use. Easily assembled upon delivery. Imported.