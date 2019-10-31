Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Loeil
Nelley Sweater
$155.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Loeil
Detachable sweater with bolero sleeves - can be worn as sleeveless or shawl. Ribbed trim accents the neckline, cuffs and hem.
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
Alpaca-blend Sweater Vest
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Jacquard-knit Sweater
C$39.99
from
H&M
BUY
goodnyc
70s Brown Argyle Sweater Vest
C$116.63
C$99.14
from
Etsy
BUY
H&M
Jacquard-knit Sweater
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Loeil
Loeil
Coalie Top
$98.00
from
Loeil
BUY
Loeil
Rake Pant
$112.00
from
Loeil
BUY
Loeil
Cabell Dress
$112.00
from
Loeil
BUY
Loeil
Akuchi Pant Lemon
$126.00
from
Loeil
BUY
More from Sweaters
H&M
Alpaca-blend Sweater Vest
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Jacquard-knit Sweater
C$39.99
from
H&M
BUY
goodnyc
70s Brown Argyle Sweater Vest
C$116.63
C$99.14
from
Etsy
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Ollie Oversized Sweater Vest
C$72.00
C$49.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted