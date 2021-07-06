Camilla And Marc

Nelle Trench

$850.00

Buy Now Review It

At Camilla And Marc

The Nelle Trench in Sage by CAMILLA AND MARC will be your transeasonal essential and will go with pretty much everything in your wardrobe. The trench coat is cut in a classic double-breasted silhouette with traditional epaulets, storm flaps, a removable belt, and lined in recycled polyester. Wear yours with tonal pieces, from tailoring to track pants. This Trench is designed for a relaxed, oversized fit, if in-between sizes we recommend downsizing.