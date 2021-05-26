Rejina Pyo

Nella Padded Flip-flops

$496.00 $347.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

New Season Rejina Pyo Nella padded flip-flops Whether they're on sand, sea, or elevated above your head as you kick back on the sofa. These flip-flop sandals from Rejina Pyo are made for anything, everything and...nothing. Your sandals, your choice. Highlights black goatskin/leather/sheepskin padded design thong strap slip-on style flat sole Imported Composition lining: Goat Skin 100% sole: Leather 100% outer: Sheepskin 100% Designer Style ID: H160BK Wearing The model is 5 ft 10 in wearing size 40 (IT)