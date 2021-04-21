Anthropologie

Nell Tiered Midi Dress

$98.00 $44.96

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 60078037; Color Code: 053 Rendered in a few of our favorite hues with a subtly tie-dyed touch, this midi dress is an effortless pick for stay-at-home days. Layer it with a cozy cardigan and your favorite ankle boots for a look that's sure to be a staple. Viscose Square neck Tiered midi silhouette Pullover styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 41" from shoulder; hem hits at the knee Petite falls 38.5" from shoulder; hem hits at the knee Plus falls 42.25" from shoulder; hem hits at the knee Model Notes Model is 5'9"