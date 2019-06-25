Dodo Bar Or

Nell Tassel Cotton Midi Dress

£290.00

Dodo Bar Or takes inspiration from the vibrant prints and colour combinations of Middle Eastern heritage tiles when crafting its bold SS19 collection, including this orange floral-print Nell dress. It's made from cotton with a V-neckline that's trimmed with tasselled rope ties and framed with ladder-lace inserts along the bodice and shoulder seams, then finished with a gathered bust that falls into a loose-fitting skirt. To tap the label's feminine aesthetic, style it with leather sandals and a woven bag.