Huffy

Nel Lusso Cruiser Bike With Perfect Fit Frame

$148.00 $128.00

A comfortably padded seat is slightly reclined with a lower center of gravity for better balance. The raised handlebar lets you ride in an upright riding position, which is more natural for your back, neck, and legs. While pedaling, your legs will fully extend forward, and while you’re seated at a stop, both feet can be kept flat-footed on the ground. All these features provide better control and a more confident bike-riding experience, and make this the most comfortable bike you’ll ever ride! Italian for "in luxury", Nel Lusso pampers you with this cruiser's style and features. The Huffy Nel Lusso Bike has convenient features including a front basket, a rear rack, a beverage cupholder and a smartphone slot you’re sure to enjoy! Use the basket for a few books or small supplies. When you need to carry a bit more, the rear rack provides additional storage space. Relish a warm cup of tea, then place it right at your fingertips using the beverage holder on this bike’s handlebar. Convenient, luxurious, and so much fun — this bike was made to become your new “bestie”! Whether you're a casual or a more recreational rider, you will enjoy riding this 26-inch carefree cruiser. This single-speed bicycle has an easy-to-use coaster brake, simply pedal back to stop. The look is clean and elegant, without the clutter of cables and gears. The ride is simple — there's no confusion with handbrakes, or with shifting multiple gears. The durable steel frame holds the Huffy ornament, while the chainguard insert completes the classic look. Dual density grips and pedals add to the comfort, and to its style. Cregrave,me-colored 26-inch cruiser tires are stylish and smooth-riding. The fenders deflect splashes from the ground, to keep you dry for a more enjoyable ride. All these lavish details including Huffy's Perfect Fit frame make this Nel Lusso one luxurious and comfortable cruiser! From Huffy. We Make Fun. Comfortable!