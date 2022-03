aeydē

Neil Leather Ankle Boots

Crafted from glossy black leather, the Neil ankle boots from aeyde ensure a confident stride. Set on a low heel, the Italian-crafted design is finished with elasticated sides and a square toe. upper: calf leather lining: leather sole: leather insole, leather and rubber sole square toe elasticated sides Made in Italy Designer colour name: Black