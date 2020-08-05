United States
Neil Lane Bridal x Kay
Neil Lane Premiere Diamond Engagement Ring 1-1/2 Ct Tw 14k Gold
$9499.99
At Kay Jewelers
Neil Lane™ Premiere engagement rings take stunning styles the jewelry designer is known for and elevate them with independently certified diamonds. This incredible ring displays a 1-carat, pear-shaped diamond traced in round diamonds as the brilliant focal point. Sparkling marquise-shaped diamonds dance across the band to complete the look. Fashioned in elegant 14K white gold, the ring has a total diamond weight of 1 1/2 carats.