NOTE: Cameras, lenses and other accessories are NOT included. Descriptions: Backpack: Versatile storage compartments allow you to fit your camera and accessories in one safe and convenient place. Removable and adjustable fastening taped and padded customizable dividers. With this design, you can change the size of the small partition for your convenience. Pro-backpack with 2 buckles on both sides for firmly holding your tripod or umbrella. Compatible with Canon, Nikon, Sony, Olympus, Pentax and other DSLRs and photographic equipment. Cleaning Kit: One size fits for most individuals- Ergonomic palm design offers extreme comfort and light weight flexibility. Thumb is sewn separately for best comfortable fit- Safely cleans all cameras and camcorder lenses. Very soft microfiber material absorbs and removes fingerprints, dust or dirt. Package Contents: 1x Backpack for DSLR 1x 1 Pair of Gloves 1x Lens Cleaning Brush 1x Microfiber Cleaning Cloth