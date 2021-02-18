Neewer

Neewer 2 Packs Portable Photography Lighting Kit

$40.99

Buy Now Review It

PACKAGE INCLUDES: (2)USB LED Light Panel with USB Cable, (2)Mini Adjustable Tripod Stand, (2)Extension Rod Stick, (2)White Filter, (2)Red Filter, (2)Yellow Filter, (2)Blue Filter; (NOTE: Carrying Bag is not included) MULTIPLE-USE LED LIGHTING SET: The small LED panel light (5.51×3.714 inches/14×9.5 centimeters) can be 180 degree adjustable, meeting your different demands on suitable shooting angle; Its brightness can be adjusted from 10% to 100%, and 66 Pieces energy-saving LED bulbs can provide superior lighting you need under different circumstances; Designed with convenient USB plug, you can plug it in your desktop PC, mobile power, charging plug or your USB socket at any time you want OPTIONAL SHOOTING EFFECT: Comes with 4 color filters (white, red, yellow and blue), they can provide softer and colorful lighting; You can change the color of the light through the 4 kind filters to create cool photos and videos (Note: Color filters need to be used with the white diffuser. Please insert the white diffuser firstly and put into another color filter) MULTI-USE TRIPOD STAND: With stable working height (3.15 inches/8 centimeters), the mini tripod can be directly connected with the light panel to provide a ultra-low position lighting; It also can be connected with the 2-section extension stick with height ranging 9.8-13.4 inches/25-34 centimeters; It can be folded up, lightweight and portable for storing and carrying; Made of ABS, the tripod can bear 1 kilograms maximumly, very stable for supporting the panel without any wobble WIDE APPLICATION: It can be used as desktop lamp or floor lamp as you like. Suitable for living room, study room, baby room, bathroom, office, studio, etc; Perfect for product portrait youtube video photography