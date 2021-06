Dr. Brandt

Needles No More® No More Baggage®

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dr. Brandt

Filmatrix Technology: Made of algae and plant extracts, it forms an invisible, second-skin film that tightens the appearance of the eye contour for a visually smoother look within minutes. Peptides: Work to restore the look of elasticity and firmness while supporting the skin and helping to reduce the look of bags, puffiness, and brighten the under-eye area. Caffeine and Botanical extract cocktail (Centella asiatica, Birch bark, Green and White tea): Help reduce the look of puffiness and decrease the intensity of dark circles. WATER (AQUA), SODIUM MAGNESIUM SILICATE, PROPANEDIOL, MAGNESIUM ALUMINUM SILICATE, PHENOXYETHANOL, LECITHIN, KAPPAPHYCUS ALVAREZII EXTRACT, CAFFEINE, SYNTHETIC, FLUORPHLOGOPITE, ACETYL GLUTAMINE, HESPERIDIN METHYL CHALCONE, CAESALPINIA SPINOSA FRUIT EXTRACT, TITANIUM DIOXIDE, CAPRYLYL GLYCOL, ETHYLHEXYLGLYCERIN, HEXYLENE GLYCOL, STEARETH-20, SH-OLIGOPEPTIDE-1, SH- OLIGOPEPTIDE-2, DIPEPTIDE-2, SODIUM HYALURONATE, SH-POLYPEPTIDE-1, SH- POLYPEPTIDE-9, SH-POLYPEPTIDE-11, BACILLUS/SOYBEAN/FOLIC ACID FERMENT, BOSWELLIA SERRATA EXTRACT, CENTELLA ASIATICA EXTRACT, PALMITOYL TETRAPEPTIDE-7, BUTYLENE GLYCOL, BETULA ALBA BARK EXTRACT, CHLORHEXIDINE DIGLUCONATE, TIN OXIDE, 1,2- HEXANEDIOL, POTASSIUM SORBATE, POLYGONUM CUSPIDATUM ROOT EXTRACT, PEG-12 DIMETHICONE, CAMELLIA SINENSIS LEAF EXTRACT, SODIUM BENZOATE, IRON OXIDES (CI 77491, CI 77492).