Search
Products fromShopBeautyTools
Urban Decay

Needle Eyeshadow Brush

$28.00
At Sephora
An eyeshadow brush, inspired by Arya Starks Needle, for all-over color or precision.What Else You Need to Know: This pro-quality, cruelty-free brush is the weapon of choice when creating looks fit for a ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.
Featured in 1 story
Where To Buy The Sold-Out GOT Makeup Collection
by Samantha Sasso