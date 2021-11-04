Timberland

Needham Flap-top Backpack In Black

£145.00

Buy Now Review It

At Timberland

This Needham backpack is made with 100% cotton for the shell, and 100% recycled polyester for the shell detailing and internal lining. The bottom trim is made from genuine leather. The backpack's has a modern silhouette and numerous pockets for keeping your things secure and organised, including a laptop compartment for a 13" laptop, internal slip pockets, and an internal zipped pocket. The straps and back are covered with air-mesh for enhanced comfort. Shell: 100% cotton Shell detailing & lining: 100% recycled polyester Trim: 100% genuine leather Top flap with push stud closure Main compartment with drawstring at top opening Internal 13" laptop pocket and other slip pockets Internal zip pocket Padded air-mesh shoulder straps and back panel Dimensions: 16.6 x 11.8 x 5.9"/42 x 30 x 15cm Weight: 23.6oz./669g Capacity: 22 litres