Hustle by day and risk it all at night in need for speed heat, a white knuckles racer that pits you against a city's rogue Police force as you battle your way into Street Racing's Elite. By day compete in the speed Hunter Showdown a sanctioned competition where you earn Bank to customize and upgrade your garage of high performance cars. When your ride's perfectly styled and hyper tuned, and you're ready to ramp up the intensity, drive out into the night where you and your crew take on the competition in illicit Street races that build your reputation and grant you access to bigger races and better parts. But under the cover of darkness patrols a rogue task force looking to bring you down and swipe all you've earned. Take them on and risk it all for underground glory or head back to your safe house and begin another thrilling day. The roads, the risks, and the rides never end in this Street racer where your crew rolls deep, your garage is full of hot cars, and the city's your nonstop playground.