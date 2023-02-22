Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Ethique
Nectar Unscented Lip Balm
$8.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Ethique
Need a few alternatives?
Ethique
Pepped Up Nourishing Lip Balm
BUY
$8.50
Ethique
Ethique
Sugarplum Nourishing Tinted Lip Balm
BUY
$8.50
Ethique
Cosmedix
Enhance Lip-plumping Mask Am/pm
BUY
$30.00
Cosmedix
Cosmedix
Lumi Crystal Liquid Crystal Lip Hydrator Am/pm
BUY
$38.00
Cosmedix
More from Ethique
Ethique
Pepped Up Nourishing Lip Balm
BUY
$8.50
Ethique
Ethique
Sugarplum Nourishing Tinted Lip Balm
BUY
$8.50
Ethique
Ethique
Dahlia Satin Matte Lipstick
BUY
$19.99
Ethique
Ethique
Poppy Satin Matte Lipstick
BUY
$19.99
Ethique
More from Skin Care
Ethique
Pepped Up Nourishing Lip Balm
BUY
$8.50
Ethique
Ethique
Nectar Unscented Lip Balm
BUY
$8.50
Ethique
Ethique
Sugarplum Nourishing Tinted Lip Balm
BUY
$8.50
Ethique
Bare Republic
Mineral Face Sunscreen Lotion Spf 30
BUY
$18.99
Target
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted