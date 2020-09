Lizzie Fortunato

Necklace

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Joe Biden Store

Gold plated charm necklace featuring custom gold enameled "Joe" & Democratic "Donkey" pendants, freshwater pearl, heart charm with blue and white beads by Kathryn & Lizzie Fortunato. Purchase is a donation to Biden Victory Fund. Orders ship within 14 days. Union Printed and Made-In-USA.